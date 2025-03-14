Former Cowboys’ running back definitely upgrades Carolina Panthers’ ground game
During this brief free agency period, the Carolina Panthers’ main focus has been on upgrading one of the worst defenses in league annals. General manager Dan Morgan has already addressed all aspects of this unit by adding veterans to the defensive front, the pass rush, and the secondary.
The team has not ignored the offensive side of the ball. This week, the club parted ways with one-time Eagles’ running back Miles Sanders. He spent two seasons in Charlotte, and didn’t come close to putting up the numbers he totaled in his final season in Philadelphia. In 17 games with the Birds in 2022, he finished with 1,347 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns in 17 regular-season outings. In a combined 26 games with the Panthers, he amassed just 939 scrimmage yards and four TDs.
Exit Sanders (who just signed with Dallas) and enter former Cowboys’ runner Rico Dowdle. A former undrafted free agent from the University of South Carolina, as well as a native of Asheville, North Carolina, he emerged as his team’s premier threat out of the backfield. He played in 16 games and made 15 starts, running for 1,079 yards and two scores, and finishing the season with 1,328 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns.
While it appears to be a solid pickup for Dave Canales’ team, why add another 1,000-yard runner with unsung Chuba Hubbard as the club’s main workhorse? The answer is Bryce Young. Sanders missed six games late in 2024, and the Panthers’ quarterback took up the slack with 23 rushing attempts for 154 yards and three scores in those contests. Young wound up being Carolina’s second-leading rusher this past season.
The future of running back Jonathon Brooks is certainly in question after he suffered a second knee injury in just over a year this past December. It’s also worth noting that the Panthers’ running attack was a mediocre 18th in the league this past season, even with Hubbard running for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns. The latter and Dowdle could combine for quite the 1-2 punch.
One last note. In a Week 15 win over the Panthers in Charlotte last season, Dowdle totaled career-highs in carries (25) and rushing yards (149) in Dallas’ 30-14 victory.
