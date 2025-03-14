Former Panthers running back lands with laughably ironic new team
The Carolina Panthers did their best to try and restructure Miles Sanders. Knowing that Jonathon Brooks was probably out for the year, they knew they needed a short-term answer in the backfield behind Chuba Hubbard. Drafting was out since that would be a multi-year contract, and so they tried to get Sanders on a cheaper contract.
The two sides couldn't work it out, though, and he was released. Enter Rico Dowdle, whose salary is just $3 million and he replaces Sanders as the primary backup. In an absolutely hilarious and ironic twist, Sanders has now found a new home with Dowdle's former team, the Dallas Cowboys.
Also on a one-year deal, Sanders once again figures to be the backup. He may, however, work his way into a committee as the Cowboys signed Javonte Williams, a former North Carolina product, earlier this offseason.
Sanders will have more opportunities in Dallas, though. Chuba Hubbard took the vast majority of offensive snaps last year in Carolina before missing the last two games, but Williams is not on the same level.
Sign and trades don't really happen in the NFL all that often, and when they do, they're almost always tag and trades. In this case, the Panthers and Cowboys didn't do a sign and trade for their backup running backs, but they might as well have given what transpired.
