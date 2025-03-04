Rico Dowdle free agency market value: Should Cowboys re-sign RB?
The Dallas Cowboys made their first big move of the offseason ahead of NFL free agency by re-signing defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. They struck a deal with the 2021 third-round pick hours before the franchise tag deadline — which they were rumored to be interested in using to retain Odighizuwa.
With that move behind them, the front office can turn to their remaining free agents. One of those is Rico Dowdle, the running back who became the first undrafted player in franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season.
Re-signing Dowdle seems like a smart move but he won't be retained on the cheap contract he played under in 2024. That's why there's no guarantee he will be back. Here, we examine the pros and cons of Dowdle returning to Big D.
Rico Dowdle free agency market value
Following his performance last season, Spotrac sees Dowdle making a lot more money in 2025. He made $1.25 million last year but they now predict a one-year contract worth roughly $6.2 million.
That's a fair amount for someone who topped 1,000 yards and turned the offense around but Dallas was hesitant to pay less than that for a back in 2024. We'll see if their stance changed after the issues they had on the ground.
Pros of Cowboys re-signing Rico Dowdle
The pros for re-signing Dowdle are easy enough to identify. The coaching staff knows him well with Brian Schottenheimer spending the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator.
Dowdle is also still fresh with just 331 rushes in his career. He would give them plenty of experience without there being concern that he's been over-utilized early in his career.
Cons of Cowboys re-signing Rico Dowdle
There are two cons as well with Dowdle. First is that he hasn't stayed healthy for much of his career.
Injuries were a problem at South Carolina and continued to hamper him in his pro career. Dowdle even missed the entire 2021 season with a hip injury. He has played in 16 games the past two seasons which is encouraging, but the concern remains.
Next is his inability to get the ball into the end zone. He had three touchdowns as a receiver, but only two on the ground. Dallas tried to use Ezekiel Elliott, which hurt Dowdle's touchdown numbers as well, but Dowdle still couldn't punch it in consistently when given the chance.
Verdict
$6.2 million might be too rich for the Cowboys, but they should try and re-sign Dowdle. Perhaps they'll have to let him test the open market to see what other teams are offering. He could leave if they do so, but with the draft loaded at running back, it's a risk they can afford to take.
