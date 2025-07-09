Former NFL RB drops mind-boggling rank for Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard
He was the Carolina Panthers’ first 1,000-yard rusher since Christian McCaffrey turned the trick in 2019. Four-year pro Chuba Hubbard totaled 250 carries for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns in 15 starts this past season. All of those numbers were career-bests. Despite missing the final two weeks of the season, his yardage total ranked eighth in the National Football League in 2024.
Three-time Pro Bowler and 2011 NFL rushing leader Maurice Jones-Drew ranked the top running back (RB1) for each of the 32 clubs for NFL.com. Heading the list is 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LIX champion Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles, with Baltimore Ravens’ workhorse Derrick Henry at No. 2. You have to scroll down the page a bit to find Hubbard at a surprising 15th.
“Last year in this space,” explained Jones-Drew. “I had rookie Jonathon Brooks emerging as Carolina's RB1. One year later, that role firmly belongs to Hubbard, who rushed for nearly 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns while Brooks sustained his second ACL tear in a 13-month span. Hubbard should again give the Panthers a solid foundation in the run game—though he could lose some touches with free-agent signee Rico Dowdle and fourth-round rookie Trevor Etienne joining the backfield—ultimately helping Bryce Young take another step forward in his development under Dave Canales.”
While Huabbard could see his touches drop a bit, it’s worth noting that he did average an impressive 4.8 yards per carry this past season. Dowdle was indeed a 1,000-yard runner with the Cowboys in 2024, while Etienne could figure as a third-down target for Young. It’s also worth noting that only five teams in the league finished with fewer running plays than the Panthers this past season. Regardless, seeing Hubbard in the middle of the pack on this list was somewhat bewildering.
