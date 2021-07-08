53-Man Roster Projection: OT Brady Christensen Player Profile
OT Brady Christensen
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 300 lbs
College: BYU
NFL Stats: N/A (rookie)
Depth Chart Projection: Backup
The Panthers' first third-round pick, Brady Christensen, could be thrown into the starting lineup at some point this season but will begin the year as the backup to Taylor Moton at right tackle. Matt Rhule told reporters during minicamp that he and the staff feel like he fits best at right tackle instead of left tackle, where he played in college. Personally, I think Christensen would make a terrific right guard and I wouldn't rule that out as a possibility.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
Whether or not Christensen ends up being a franchise tackle remains to be seen but he is going to have to overcome a lot of things such as strength and quickness. This will be a developmental year for him but with him already at the age of 24, it shouldn't take him all that long to adjust.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile
RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile
RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile
WR Robby Anderson Player Profile
WR Terrace Marshall Player Profile
WR Brandon Zylstra Player Profile
LT Cameron Erving Player Profile
RG Deonte Brown Player Profile
RT Taylor Moton Player Profile
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.