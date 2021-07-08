53-Man Roster Projection: OT Brady Christensen Player Profile

OT Brady Christensen

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 300 lbs

College: BYU

NFL Stats: N/A (rookie)

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

The Panthers' first third-round pick, Brady Christensen, could be thrown into the starting lineup at some point this season but will begin the year as the backup to Taylor Moton at right tackle. Matt Rhule told reporters during minicamp that he and the staff feel like he fits best at right tackle instead of left tackle, where he played in college. Personally, I think Christensen would make a terrific right guard and I wouldn't rule that out as a possibility.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Whether or not Christensen ends up being a franchise tackle remains to be seen but he is going to have to overcome a lot of things such as strength and quickness. This will be a developmental year for him but with him already at the age of 24, it shouldn't take him all that long to adjust.

