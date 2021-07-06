53-Man Roster Roster Projection: T Taylor Moton Player Profile

G Taylor Moton

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 325 lbs

College: Western Michigan

NFL Stats: 64 games, 46 starts

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

The right tackle spot is Taylor Moton's for as long as he wants it. The Panthers and Moton are trying to work out a multi-year deal while he is currently placed under the franchise tag. He has been the team's best offensive linemen in each of the past three seasons and is also considered one of the better right tackles in the entire NFL.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

There are few guarantees in life but Taylor Moton being on the 53-man roster is one of them. Moton is arguably one of the most important pieces to Carolina's rebuild. The Panthers need Moton in order to get back on track.

