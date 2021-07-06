53-Man Roster Roster Projection: T Taylor Moton Player Profile
G Taylor Moton
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 325 lbs
College: Western Michigan
NFL Stats: 64 games, 46 starts
Depth Chart Projection: Starter
The right tackle spot is Taylor Moton's for as long as he wants it. The Panthers and Moton are trying to work out a multi-year deal while he is currently placed under the franchise tag. He has been the team's best offensive linemen in each of the past three seasons and is also considered one of the better right tackles in the entire NFL.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
There are few guarantees in life but Taylor Moton being on the 53-man roster is one of them. Moton is arguably one of the most important pieces to Carolina's rebuild. The Panthers need Moton in order to get back on track.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile
RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile
RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile
WR Robby Anderson Player Profile
WR Terrace Marshall Player Profile
WR Brandon Zylstra Player Profile
LT Cameron Erving Player Profile
RG Deonte Brown Player Profile
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.