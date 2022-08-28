Skip to main content

Hot Clicks: One Last Guess on the 53-Man Roster, Roster Bubble, Trade Block + More

Recapping some of the best from the past week.

Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.

Panthers Blank Bills in Preseason Finale

Free Agent Kicker Eddy Pineiro to Visit Panthers

Injury Update on Sam Darnold, Zane Gonzalez

Final Carolina Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection

Would the Panthers Have Interest in Signing Cam Newton? Matt Rhule Responds

Everything Matt Rhule Said Following the Win Over Buffalo

Locker Talk: Panthers Players Discuss Final Preseason Game

Denzel Mims Requests Trade from Jets; Could Carolina Be a Landing Spot?

Shi Smith Emerging Into a Breakout Star in Carolina?

Breaking Down 10 Panthers On the Roster Bubble

