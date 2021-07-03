Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Panthers' 2021 SS Order

A look at how the strong safety spot may shake out for the Panthers this fall.

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move on to the strong safeties.

Starter - Jeremy Chinn

This offseason, the Panthers announced that Jeremy Chinn would be moving to safety after spending much of last season as the team's SAM linebacker. Due to his versatility and skill set, it is likely that Chinn will still see some snaps at linebacker and some other places as well. That being said, moving Chinn to safety is the best for his longevity in the league since he won't have to take as much of a beating as a "smaller" linebacker. He was in the running for Defensive Rookie of the Year last year and will now be viewed as one of the top young safeties in the game.

Backup - Sam Franklin

Franklin signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent last year but impressed the coaching staff early on and even made four starts. He totaled 23 tackles, one sack, one pass breakup, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit. Although Robinson may be more talented, Franklin is ahead of him in terms of experience, so I would give him the edge to be Chinn's backup.

3rd string - Kenny Robinson

Robinson had very little impact as a rookie with the Panthers after he had a strong showing in the XFL the year prior. He appeared mainly on special teams and saw just six snaps on the defensive side of the ball. With a full, regular offseason under his belt, Robinson should contend for more playing time in 2021.

