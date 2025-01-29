Greg Olsen makes his broadcasting career goals perfectly clear
In a little less than two weeks we'll see the culmination of the NFL season when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles meet up in a Super Bowl rematch. While there's plenty of storylines and angles to look forward to, there's one thing we won't get to see - Greg Olsen on the mic calling the biggest game of the year.
In case you've been living under a rock for the last year, Fox Sports replaced Olsen on its top NFL broadcast team with Tom Brady, handing out a massive 10-year deal for the seven-time Super Bowl winner and demoting Olsen in the process.
That move hasn't sat well with a lot of fans, even ones who didn't group watching Olsen at his best with the Carolina Panthers. Olsen can't compete with Brady's accomplishments on the field, but as far as talking about the game goes Olsen is in a league of his own and deserves the honor more than the GOAT.
In a recent interview with WCNC, Olsen made it clear he's not going to settle for anything less than top billing. Here's what he shared.
Greg Olsen on not calling Super Bowl
The quickest path for Olsen getting back into the number one booth may be out of his control - if Tom Brady's obvious conflict of interest in being a part-owner and getting inside access to players as a broadcaster becomes too onerous for the other owners, we may see Brady forced to give up the TV analyst gig. That could open the door for an Olsen return, but it sounds like he's willing to go to another network in order to reach his goals.
