Ejiro Evero comments on Carolina's toughest matchup against the Rams

Last week we learned that these Carolina Panthers are not yet ready to hang with playoff teams in prime-time. Now we're going to find out just how far removed they are from the top of the mountain.

Heading into Week 13 the toughest team in the NFL is the Los Angeles Rams, winners of six straight games, holders of the league's biggest point differential (+127), having the top scoring defense and the leading MVP candidate.

The Panthers will be overmatched on offense, defense, special teams and probably during timeouts too, somehow. Their toughest matchup is on the sideline, though.

Here's Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on going up against Rams head coach Sean McVay, who might be the best offensive mind in the game, and isn't bad defensively, either.

Former Rams asst Ejiro Evero on this week’s chess match with Sean McVay, who he says is as knowledgeable about defense as any head coach. pic.twitter.com/ZfrJxz9gre — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 26, 2025

Evero and head coach Dave Canales are going to have to be on their A-game if the Panthers are going to keep the score even remotely close.

The Panthers are considered 10-point underdogs, which seems not quite enough. They have pulled off a double-digit upset this year, but in the case of the Green Bay Packers that was more a loss by the favorite than a win by the underdog.

The one thing the Panthers have that the Rams do not is an elite rushing threat. If Rico Dowdle is given the kind of workload that he should get - and gets some respectable run blocking - then they'll have a fighter's chance, but only if they establish an early lead.

