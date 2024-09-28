Panthers owner David Tepper makes multi-million dollar commitment for Hurricane Helene relief
Like many states, the Carolinas have been battered the last few days by Hurricane Helene, a category-four storm that's wrecked havoc up and down the eastern seaboard, with winds over 140 mph sweeping away countless homes and causing untold damage to property, and at least 44 deaths reported so far.
There's no getting those lives back, but Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper will be doing no small part to help with the recovery efforts. According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, Tepper and his wife Nicole have made an initial pledge of $3 million committed to helping those affected by the hurricane in the Carolinas.
NFL Network on David Tepper's commitment
Tepper may not be the most popular owner in the region, but that's just about football, which seems so insignificant compared to events like this. At least when it really matters he's doing the right thing. If you feel like pitching in with the effort, you can find a list of organizations to donate to here, via the Weather Channel.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers insider pumps brakes on timeline for Jonathon Brooks
Did Panthers make right call trading Brian Burns to the Giants?
Kurt Warner says Andy Dalton better than half NFL’s starting QBs
NFL insider points to Panthers’ desired price-tag for Bryce Young