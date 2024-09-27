Kurt Warner joins Pat McAfee and says Andy Dalton better than at least half of the starting QBs in the NFL
Andy Dalton's first start of 2024 was scintillating. He became the first NFL quarterback this season to throw for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in the same game as the Carolina Panthers steamrolled the Las Vegas Raiders. Dalton's stellar play has the Panthers being portrayed in a positive light by the national media for the first time in months, and the veteran quarterback is at the center of that praise.
The most recent media member to shower Dalton and the Panthers with adoration is Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Kurt Warner. Warner has become infamous on X for his harsh critique of current professional quarterback play, but he had nothing but positive things to say about Dalton and his week three explosion when he joined Pat McAfee on Friday morning.
Warner joins Pat McAfee to talk Dalton
A couple of quotes from Warner's appearance on the ever popular Pat McAfee Show:
"I didn't know what they (the Panthers) were capable of offensively (before Dalton played) because it didn't look good and they weren't creating big plays."
"I have been an advocate of Andy Dalton and believed that he is one of the 32 best quarterbacks in the world for a long time. And, because he doesn't have the physical gifts of some of these guys in the league, I think his career has gone a different route...He's found himself as a backup when he should be a starter in this league."
"He's better than at least half of the quarterbacks starting in this league right now. He's better than them. He's smart. He's accurate. He knows where to go with the football. He makes the layups. He gets the ball out of his hands quickly because of the things I'm talking about, and that automatically helps your football team. Because, if nothing else, you're not taking sacks."
Talk that talk, Kurt.
Andy Dalton is unequivocally an upgrade over Bryce Young. The sophomore quarterback struggled mightily to run a Panthers offense that finds itself at the top of metrics that measure both pass protection and separation. But to call Dalton one of the top 16 quarterbacks in the league? That's a bit of stretch, although we're less than 48 hours away from the Red Rifle having a chance to prove his mettle again.
