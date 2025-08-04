Insider sees two second-year contributors 'surging' for Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers added eight players in April’s draft. General manager Dan Morgan selected four players on each side of the ball. Hopes are high for first-round wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, as well as rookie pass-rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. Speedy sixth-round receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. has gained some attention as well.
Mike Kaye of the The Charlotte Observer came up with his training camp stock watch for Dave Canales’s club. A fourth-round tight end in 2024 and a fifth-round round pick from the same draft class have garnered positive reviews.
Keep an eye on two second-year players for Dave Canales’s Panthers
“(Cornerback) Chau Smith-Wade has been the most consistent defensive performer in camp,” said Kaye. “He’s broken up passes regularly, and there’s been a buzz about him since the offseason program. The second-year nickel corner is known for his football IQ. And after learning the position on the fly last season, he’s really come into his own on the field and in the classroom.
“Head coach Dave Canales has praised his attention to detail and work rate, and Smith-Wade has even said that he feels like a “10-year vet” at the nickel spot. There were a lot of external questions about the cornerback depth chart heading into the offseason, but Smith-Wade has at least eased the concern about his spot…”
Second-year TE Ja’Tavion Sanders has stood out in training camp
Then there’s Ja’Tavion Sanders, who finished fourth on the team with 33 receptions this past season. It added up to only 342 yards and one touchdown. Panthers’ tight ends accounted for only 60 receptions, three for scores, this past season.
“Sanders might be the offensive MVP of camp thus far, explained Kaye. “After weighing around 255 pounds during his rookie year, Sanders has dropped to around 238 pounds for his second training camp. The body transformation is showing up vividly in practice, as Sanders looks leaner, faster and more muscular this summer.
“With Tommy Tremble (PUP/back) sidelined,” added Kaye, “Sanders has made the most of his additional first-team reps. He’s catching passes in droves, and he is adding yards after the catch with regularity. The Panthers need more from their tight end room this year, and Sanders has been one of the brightest stars in camp.”
Morgan did use a fifth-round draft choice in April on Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans. However, Kaye has high hopes for the second-year pro from the University of Texas. “It wouldn’t be far-fetched to see Sanders become the No. 3 target in the passing game this year,” said Kaye, “especially as rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan gets adjusted to NFL coverages.”
