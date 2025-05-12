What Dave Canales said about Mitchell Evans after Panthers rookie minicamp
This past season, in Dave Canales’s debut as head coach, the Carolina Panthers finished 5-12. The club won four of their final nine games, and quarterback Bryce Young showed signs of being a solid performer. That being said, the former offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw his team finish 29th in total yards in 2024, and 30th in the league in passing yards per game.
General manager Dan Morgan selected eight players in this year’s draft, four performers each on both offense and defense. Young was given three new pass-catchers in wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr., as well a tight end prospect from the Fighting Irish. Mitchell Evans didn’t put up electrifying numbers during his four seasons at Notre Dame. However, the 6’5”, 258-pound performer had his best year in 2024. He played in 16 games, catching 43 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns.
The Panthers just concluded their rookie minicamp, and Carolina’s second-year sideline leader had this to say about the Golden Domer. “What carries over from the film is, a really versatile guy,” said Canales (courtesy of Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire). “Whether it was the individual drills, going through blocking with Pat (McPherson), the footwork stuff. And then just being a reliable target. He's a really smooth mover in his routes, plays compact at the top. So—I think just all those things—we just felt like a really well-rounded, clean football player, and certainly fits in to what we do.”
In 2024, the Panthers didn’t get a lot from the tight end position. Four players totaled a combined 60 catches, three for scores. That could change with the addition of Evans, who may be just coming into his own.
