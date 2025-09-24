Insider shares high praise for Carolina Panthers CB Mike Jackson
The National Football League is already three weeks into its latest season. Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report looked at all 32 teams and chose the biggest surprise for each—be it good or bad.
There was positive analysis when it came to the Carolina Panthers, which comes off a stunning 30-0 home win over the Atlanta Falcons. Gagnon's biggest surprise for Dave Canales’s club is veteran cornerback Mike Jackson, who has really found a home with this franchise since joining the team in 2024.
“Jaycee Horn naturally gets more of the attention in the Carolina secondary,” said Gagnon, “but it’s Jackson who has exploded in his second season with the team. The 28-year-old essentially buried the Falcons with a nice pick and return Sunday, and he's surrendered a passer rating of just 40.7 on throws into his coverage. Jackson is a big reason why the Panthers pass defense has the lowest opposing passer rating in football thus far.”
Panthers’ CB Mike Jackson continues to impress
While Horn was a Pro Bowler in 2024, Jackson was a 17-game starter in his first season in Carolina. He finished fourth on the team with 76 tackles, totaled a pair of interceptions, and finished with a career-high 17 passes defensed. In three outings in 2025, the seven-year pro is tied for fourth on the club with 11 stops, has one pick, and again leads the team with three passes defensed.
Jackson is currently Pro Football Focus’ No. 14 cornerback after three weeks of play, and is PFF’s eighth-ranked player at his position in terms of pass coverage. In 20 games with Carolina, he’s racked up a combined 87 tackles and three interceptions, while totaling 20 passes defensed.
The one-time fifth-round draft choice of the Dallas Cowboys back in 2019 has certainly made his share of stops around the league. Jackson, who re-signed with Carolina this offseason via a two-year deal, has certainly found a home with the Panthers.
