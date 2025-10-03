Is Bryce Young really among the NFL’s biggest disappointments so far this season?
Andrew Buller-Russ of Sportsnaut listed his five biggest disappointments to date in terms of the 2025 NFL season. One happens to be the Carolina Panthers' current starting signal-caller.
“Heading into his third season, and his second under Dave Canales, there was hope that Bryce Young could carry over some of the momentum he found at the end of last year. Young had completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 612 yards, seven touchdowns, and zero interceptions through Carolina’s final three games, producing two wins in the process.” Hence, the team’s strong finish was certainly reason for optimism heading into 2025.
“Yet, Young’s back up to his old tricks,” added Buller-Russ, “completing 60.4 percent of his passes for 753 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions through four games, producing one win. While he has nearly cut his sack rate in half from seven percent down to four percent, Young has yet to become a consistently productive passer. While the former No. 1 overall pick is still just 24 years old, he’s done nothing to turn the Panthers into a winner.”
To be fair, no quarterback or player has been able to turn this franchise into “a winner” for quite the spell. The Panthers haven’t posted a successful campaign since finishing 11-5 and capturing a wild card berth back in 2017. Young has only been with the club since 2023, and obviously joined a program that failed to manage a winning campaign the previous five seasons.
Back to Young’s numbers so far this season. There have indeed been three interceptions, as well as a pair of lost fumbles. However, all five of those turnovers occurred in the first five quarters of the season. Since then, Young hasn’t been spectacular, throwing four touchdown passes, but he has kept it out of the opposition’s hands in the club’s last 11 quarters. Hence, a top five disappointment around the league may indeed be a little strong when it comes to the third-year signal-caller.
