Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter on pace to play two ways against Panthers in Week 1
There are two more games on the schedule today to conclude the first week of the NFL's preseason slate. While it's still early, we're beginning to get a better idea of what the league looks like heading into the 2025 campaign. For one thing, it's clear that a lot of teams are going to regret passing on Shedeur Sanders, who led three scoring drives against the Carolina Panthers on Friday night.
While Sanders has more fanfare, he's not even the best player to come out of Colorado this year. That title belongs to Travis Hunter, who went to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 2 overall after starring at both cornerback and wide receiver for the Buffaloes.
Hunter made his preseason debut yesterday for Jacksonville and he continued that trend of playing both sides of the ball, according to ESPN.
ESPN on Travis Hunter debut
"Travis Hunter played both ways against Pittsburgh at EverBank Stadium, but other than that, it was a quiet debut for the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 pick. Hunter played 10 snaps on offense -- all coming with the first team on the opening drive -- and had two catches for 9 yards, with another catch nullified by an illegal block penalty on left guard Ezra Cleveland. Hunter also played eight snaps on defense and had one missed tackle."
If Hunter keeps playing both positions into the regular season, then the Panthers will have to contend with him on both sides of the ball when they visit Jacksonville in Week 1.
As to what exactly that will look like it's impossible to say at this point with any certainty. Our best guess is at cornerback he'll be lining up across from fellow top-10 pick Tetairoa McMillan, but Adam Thielen is still Carolina's best receiver by a wide margin and it wouldn't be a terrible idea to shadow him.
At wide receiver Hunter appears to be the Jaguars' top option in the slot, which would put him on a collision course with second-year Panthers cornerack Chau Smith-Wade. While Smith-Wade has a year of experience on him, Hunter would have a big size advantage in that matchup.
There are still two more preseason games to get through for the Jags, so the picture should become clearer before Week 1 arrives.
