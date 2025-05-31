Jaguars vet Travis Etienne a 'huge blessing' for Panthers rookie Trevor Etienne as he prepares for NFL
The Carolina Panthers came into the 2025 NFL draft needing to add another body at running back with Jonathon Brooks expected to miss the entire season due to a torn ACL. The Panthers pulled the trigger a little earlier than expected, selecting Georgia running back Trevor Etienne in the fourth round at No. 114 overall.
There was a case to address other positions with that pick and there were other running backs on the board who were ranked higher than Etienne. However, he has at least one advantage that the other backs did not: an older brother who's already made a name for himself at this level.
Fresh out of Clemson, Travis Etienne went to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft and has totaled nearly 2,700 yards and 18 touchdowns in 49 games so far. That experience is something that Trevor has been able to draw from, per an interview with Sports Illustrated.
Trevor Etienne on getting help from Travis Etienne
"He’s been a huge help. Just watching me, he can see when I’m frustrated or can tell when I’m uncomfortable in certain situations. He’s that guide for me. I can go to him whenever for whatever and he’s there for me. It’s been a huge blessing. Not a lot of people have that person or have someone you grew up with in the same household who played the same position at the highest level that you can. He’s where I want to be. I’d be a fool not to use him and learn as much as I can from him."
Trevor is not as highly-touted as his brother was coming into the league, but he flashed legitimate ability during his one year at Georgia and two seasons at Florida. All together, he put up over 2,000 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground in college.
However, how much time Etienne sees the field as a rookie may depend largley on what he offers as a receiver. While they're both great rushers, neither Chuba Hubbard nor Rico Dowdle are considered real pass-catching threats at their position. If Etienne can separate himself from the other young backups both as a receiver and a pass protector he may see legitimate playing time on third down as a rookie.
Eitenne may also have some value on special teams. During his time at Florida he performed kick return duties, totaling 645 yards on 26 attempts (24.8 yards per kickoff). So, he might be in line to return kicks with Raheem Blackshear.
The Jaguars will be hosting the Panthers in their first game of the 2025 season.
