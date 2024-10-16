Commanders' Jayden Daniels Reflects on Relationship with Bryce Young
Ashburn, VA. -- Washington Commanders quarterback is the fastest-rising star in the NFL today. Despite that fact, he's kept himself grounded and humble as he approaches each week as ferociously as he did his last.
Though he'll tell you he's 'just a rookie' the multi-talented Commanders quarterback has done nothing but impress since arriving at his first NFL minicamp. And is looked at as perhaps the best of a new generation of game-changing quarterbacks. A lot of weight to put on one rookie's shoulders.
With his Washington squad hosting the Carolina Panthers this weekend it's a chance for him to reconnect with a fellow Heisman Trophy winner, and friend, quarterback Bryce Young who not that long ago was expected to carry the fortunes of a franchise on his own back. An experience that has not gone well, unfortunately.
"That's my dog man," Daniels said. "Growing up with Bryce, it's awesome to see him in the league also. I'm always praying for him and I'm always here to talk to him regardless. That's one of my closest friends."
We sometimes forget, or can lose sight of the fact, that this game is played by people. And those people know each other. For as great as it is to see the rise Daniels has been on while leading the Commanders to a 4-2 start, it's also understandably hard for one friend to see another going through tough times.
Young, the first overall pick in last year's NFL Draft, struggled through a rough rookie season as a member of arguably the league's most dysfunctional franchise.
The Carolina Panthers went 2-14 with Young playing behind center last year and started 0-2 before new head coach Dave Canales benched him in favor of veteran Andy Dalton who has led the team to a better, but still not good, 1-3 stretch since then.
"I'm always praying for him. I'm always here to talk to him. It's a tough situation and (I) can't really speak too much on it, but for him, it's like, 'Man, keep God very close. Keep your faith. It is all going to work out," Daniels said when asked about his message to his friend, and fellow quarterback.
