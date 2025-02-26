Jonathan Allen could teach Panthers about one-year turnarounds
It’s only happened seven times in NFL history, but a little more frequently in recent years. Over the past five seasons, there have been four occasions in which a team has allowed 500 points. The 2020 Detroit Lions managed to give up 519 points in a single season when clubs were still playing 16 games. In 2021, it was the New York Jets (504) and in ’23, the Washington Commanders (518)—both under the current 17-game format.
In 2024, it was the 5-12 Carolina Panthers who set a new single-season record by giving up 534 points. That was in large part to finishing dead last in the league in total defense and rushing defense.
Back to the 2023 Commanders. Ron Rivera’s club lost its final eight games, finished 4-13, and wound up dead last in the NFC East. A year later, there was a thorough housecleaning from basically top to bottom. Under new head coach Dan Quinn, and 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, the club posted a 12-5 record. Washington earned a wild card berth, stunned the Buccaneers and Lions in the playoffs, and reached the NFC title game for the first time since 1991.
In 2017, Washington used the 17th overall pick on University of Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. That season, the division rivals Eagles won Super Bowl LII, one year after finishing last in the NFC East with a 7-9 record. In 2024, Allen wound up missing nine regular-season games with a torn pectoral muscle, but returned for the postseason. He was still a key part of a team that not only tripled its win total from the previous year, Washington allowed 127 fewer points (391) than in 2023.
There was news today regarding the two-time Pro Bowler.
“He’s going into the last year of his deal,” explained Commanders’ general manager Adam Peters at the NFL Combine, “and wanted to give him and his representation, Blake Boratz, who’s a really good agent, who’s talked about it and said they wanted to be able to explore opportunities. We let them do that and we’re staying in contact with them every day, just texting with them this morning…
“We’re always going to do what’s best for our organization and do right by John too,” added Peters, “so those things are important to us.”
It may be worthwhile for Panthers’ GM Dan Morgan to look into a deal for Allen, and adding him to a defense in dire need of help. His veteran leadership could be the most important thing he adds to a team that has not reached the playoffs since 2017—ironically, Allen’s rookie season. The eight-year pro could also provide a fewer pointers on how a team can turn disaster into promise in basically a year.
