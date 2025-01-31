Commanders' Jayden Daniels awarded Offensive Rookie of the Year
We're starting to lose count of how many offensive and straight-up Rookie of the Year Awards Washington Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels is winning, but it is safe to say at this point, he is probably getting all of them.
Of course, he'll soon receive the most important one at NFL Honors next week, we expect, but for now, all of the side missions he is completing are a nice recognition for the amazing resurrection he helped conduct as the Commanders' quarterback this season.
12 wins, 3,568 yards passing, 25 touchdowns through the air with another 891 yards of offense on the ground, and six scores is an impressive season for any Washington quarterback and makes him an easy selection for these types of awards.
This time, it is Fox Sports handing out their Rookie of the Year Award to Daniels, the outlet announced via its podcast social media platform.
"Your 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year is Commanders' QB ayaden Daniels, as voted on by NFL on Fox fans," the post says.
This one is a bit more unique than others, commonly voted on by members of the media. With fans voting for this specific award, it is a sign that not only does the team and media covering it recognize Daniels' achievements, but so do all fans of the NFL, not just those who cheer for the Commanders.
READ MORE: Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels sharing his blessings with a trip to the Super Bowl
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Architect reveals incredible renderings of potential Washington Commanders stadium
• Eagles fans attack Commanders fans after NFC Championship, steal clothing
• Commanders TE makes decisive career statement about NFL future
• Frankie Luvu sends special message to Commanders fans after NFC Championship loss