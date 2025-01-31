Commander Country

Commanders' Jayden Daniels awarded Offensive Rookie of the Year

The Washington Commanders' quarterback won yet another award, this time one voted on by fans.

David Harrison

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
We're starting to lose count of how many offensive and straight-up Rookie of the Year Awards Washington Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels is winning, but it is safe to say at this point, he is probably getting all of them.

Of course, he'll soon receive the most important one at NFL Honors next week, we expect, but for now, all of the side missions he is completing are a nice recognition for the amazing resurrection he helped conduct as the Commanders' quarterback this season.

12 wins, 3,568 yards passing, 25 touchdowns through the air with another 891 yards of offense on the ground, and six scores is an impressive season for any Washington quarterback and makes him an easy selection for these types of awards.

This time, it is Fox Sports handing out their Rookie of the Year Award to Daniels, the outlet announced via its podcast social media platform.

"Your 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year is Commanders' QB ayaden Daniels, as voted on by NFL on Fox fans," the post says.

This one is a bit more unique than others, commonly voted on by members of the media. With fans voting for this specific award, it is a sign that not only does the team and media covering it recognize Daniels' achievements, but so do all fans of the NFL, not just those who cheer for the Commanders.

READ MORE: Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels sharing his blessings with a trip to the Super Bowl

