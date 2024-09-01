Panthers great Jonathan Stewart shares what 'may be the best interception ever'
College football took center stage on Saturday, one week before the start of the 2024 NFL season. The Carolina Panthers will have their eye on tons of prospects throughout the year, but they're not likely to find a better play on the ball by a defensive back than this one - even by their pro scouts.
Former Panthers star running back Jonathan Stewart shared a remarkable interception made by Robert Morris defensive back Rob Carter Jr. (number three) against Utah State yesterday, and he may very well be correct in calling it arguably "the best interception ever!!!!"
Carter (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) played his high school football at Dan River and is only a Sophomore.
As for Stewart, he's kept himself busy since his retirement as a podcaster. He's also teamed up with former Panthers greats Greg Olsen and Luke Kuechly coaching a local middle school team.
