Jonathon Brooks injury: Panthers rookie's latest update on potential return
Fans of the Carolina Panthers who are (understandably) running low on things to feel hopeful about take heart - one of the team's most-exciting young talents is finally about to make his NFL debut. Probably. Here's the latest on what we know about former Texas Longhorns running back and current Carolina rookie Jonathon Brooks.
For those who don't know the backstory, Brooks was the top running back prospect in this last year's draft class. However, he suffered a torn ACL in November and has been working his way back ever since. Brooks began his 21-day practice window two weeks ago and he appears on track to play this week. Here's what head coach Dave Canales shared with reporters yesterday regarding Brooks' status.
Dave Canales on Jonathon Brooks on Wed.
This sounds good, but the reason we hesitated at the top is because only last week Canales told the media there was a chance that Brooks could sit out the entire 2024 season.
Dave Canales on Jonathon Brooks last week
If the Panthers don't activate Brooks by the end of his three-week window, he will revert to injured reserve and will be out the rest of the year. The impetus would be protecting one of the team's stronger assets from being re-injured in a season that's already lost, but it's more important to develop the young players on this roster like Brooks, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette and Bryce Young.
Hopefully it won't come to that, but the clock is ticking.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers predicted to make another wide receiver deal at trade deadline
Panthers sign former Commanders WR after the Diontae Johnson trade
NFL trade deadline proposal sends QB Bryce Young to the Big Apple
Steve Smith rips Bryce Young in film breakdown of loss to the Broncos