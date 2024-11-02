Jordan Matthews promoted, Panthers reinforce receiver and corner depth going into Week 9
The Carolina Panthers have just announced a few transactions heading into tomorrow's home game against the New Orleans Saints. The big headline is that converted tight end Jordan Matthews has been signed to the active roster off of the practice squad.
Matthews is a 10-year NFL veteran who spent most of his time in the NFL as a wide receiver, first with the Philadelphia Eagles and later with the San Francisco 49ers. Matthews was a preseason standout for Carolina as a pass-catcher and has caught 22 touchdowns in his career. Adding Matthews gives the Panthers an extra body at tight end with Feleipe Franks (concussion) out and Tommy Tremble (back) questionable to play tomorrow.
The team has also made a couple of standard practice squad elevations for this week. One is cornerback Caleb Farley, who played his college football at Virginia Tech before getting taken by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. Farley has only appeared in 13 games though due to injuries.
The wide receiver room is also getting a boost this weekend as Deven Thompkins is also elevated to the active roster. A product of Utah State, Thompkins went undafted out of college and originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played for head coach Dave Canales as their offensive coordinator last season. All together Thompkins has totaled 22 catches, 115 yards and one touchdown in a backup role on offense. On special teams he's been more active, having gotten extensive work as both a punt and kickoff returner for Tampa.
The Panthers also ruled out a handful of players for Sunday's game, including rookie running back Jonathon Brooks, defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy, safety Jordan Fuller, wide receiver Adam Thielen and edge rusher DJ Wonnum.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ex-NFL exec: Diontae Johnson deal a ridiculous trade by Panthers
Cam Newton weighs in on the Bryce Young or Andy Dalton debate
Panthers coach Dave Canales gushes over rookie WR Jalen Coker
Panthers predicted to make another WR deal at NFL trade deadline