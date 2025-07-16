All Panthers

Key Panthers rookie could hold out of training camp

Carolina Panthers’ GM Dan Morgan selected eight players in this year’s NFL draft. Seven prospects are under contract. Will Nic Scourton avoid a holdout?

Russell Baxter

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) reacts against the LSU Tigers during the fourth quarter. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) reacts against the LSU Tigers during the fourth quarter. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Three months ago, the Cincinnati Bengals used the 17th overall pick in the draft to select edge-rusher Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M. He now remains the lone first-round pick without a deal. That’s because on Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9NEWS reported that cornerback Jahdae Brown, the 20th overall selection, has agreed to terms with the Denver Broncos.

Speaking of Aggies’ pass-rushers, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan used a second-round pick in April to secure the services of talented Nic Scourton. John Breech of CBS Sports reports that he is one of 30 players chosen in the second round that have not inked their rookie deals. “So what's causing the second-round hold up? Former NFL agent Joel Corry answered this question last month,” explained Breech, “and it seems like a good time to go over it again. Essentially, the hold-up has to do with contract guarantees. The Texans decided to make history with the contract they gave Jayden Higgins and that decision threw a wrench into the entire second round.”

Nic Scourton
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) defends in coverage against LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) during the fourth quarter. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Panthers’ rookies are scheduled to report on July 21, so technically Scourton is not a holdout just yet. Still, getting the talented defender into camp is quite important for Dave Canales’s club, which hopes to build off last season’s improved play during the second half of 2024.

More importantly, Morgan added four-year pro Patrick Jones II (Vikings), Princely Umanmielen (3-Mississippi) and Scourton this offseason to improve one of the worst pass rushes in the league. In 2024, only the Patriots (28) and Falcons (31) finished with fewer sacks than coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit (32). The previous season, Carolina came up with a league-low 27 sacks.

The Panthers are counting on an infusion of youth to spark a pass rush that was one factor in the team allowing an NFL-high 35 touchdown passes this past season. Will Scourton be with his new teammates next week?

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Matt Rhule snubbed from list of worst NFL coaching hires since 2000

Ohio State heavy hitter named rookie to watch for Panthers in 2025

Analyst misses mark identifying Panthers’ biggest remaining roster need

NFL exec tells ESPN Panthers vet Robert Hunt is ‘better than you think’

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.