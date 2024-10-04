Panthers legend Luke Kuechly drops knowledge on motion, green dots and more
Ray Lewis was more intense. Brian Urlacher was more powerful. Bobby Wagner was faster from sideline-to-sideline. However, for our money there's never been a smarter linebacker in NFL history than Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly. Retired since the end of the 2019 season, Kuechly has been putting that remarkable football IQ to work as an analyst for Panthers games as well as some college football analysis for CBS.
Earlier this week, Kuechly was a guest on the Move the Sticks podcast with Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks. He shared some of that football knowledge with them in a couple of unique ways. Here's a look at Kuechly explaining the impact of offensive motion on a defense.
Luke Kuechly on motion
And here's a clip of Kuechly explaining how teams utilize the green communication dot on defense to do more than just relate play calls.
Luke Kuechly on green dots
Along with former teammate Greg Olsen, Kuechly has the ability to explain advanced football stuff to an average audience like we're five, a sign of a very high level of understanding. Maybe we'll be lucky enough to hear those two host a pod of their own some day.
