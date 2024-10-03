What Luke Kuechly said about Panthers rookie Trevin Wallace after the 2024 NFL draft
It's a shame that it happened this way, but the Carolina Panthers are about to get a good look at one of their key picks from the 2024 NFL draft. In last week's home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson went down with a season-ending Achilles injury. It's a heart-breaking development for a player who also missed all but two games last year due to injury, as well.
However, there is a significant silver lining that comes with Thompson's injury: now we'll get to see promising rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace in the starting lineup. Here's what Carolina's future Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly had to say about Wallace coming out of the draft.
By now Panthers fans should know not to take what happens during August too seriously. However, for what it's worth Wallace was a training camp and preseason standout. Wallace particularly shined in the ball skills department, nabbing several interceptions at camp. He even picked off four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers during their one joint practice with the New York Jets.
Wallace did a bit of everything well during his time at Kentucky, but in the modern NFL game linebackers are often exposed in coverage by clever playcallers. How well Wallace adapts to that reality will be his greatest challenge. It would certainly help if he can translate those soft preseason hands into live game picks.
