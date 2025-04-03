Panthers trade idea adds $56 million star playmaker as new weapon for Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young made huge strides toward the end of last season, which was particularly impressive considering the difficult circumstances he faced. Young was benched last season after struggling early on, but he showed great maturity in how he handled the situation and was able to bounce back once he got another chance.
Now, the Panthers have to do everything possible to help him continue to grow and succeed. Part of that process is adding more weapons for Young to throw to. Not only do the Panthers need more help at wide receiver, they could stand to add an impact playmaker at tight end, also.
With that being a reality, it makes sense that Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports suggested the Panthers as a possible trade partner for Baltimore Ravens tight end, Mark Andrews.
"The Panthers have two solid tight ends on their roster in Ja’Tavion Sanders and Tommy Tremble," he wrote. "However, the wide receiver room looks bleak if you take Adam Thielen out of the picture once he retires. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker only have untapped potential, so they could use a proven veteran like Andrews if Sanders doesn’t work out."
Andrews is entering the final year of his deal and there has been some thought that the cap-strapped Ravens could move him to free up some funds. However, head coach John Harbaugh recently stated that he expects Andrews to stay in 2025.
"Mark's in a good place. He's working really hard," Harbaugh said. "I do fully expect him to be playing for us next year. He's just too good a player."
While Harbaugh might be telling the truth, it's also smokescreen season and he might be saying that to help garner a better return in a trade. After all, Baltimore can't expect to get much if the entire league knows they're hellbent on trading Andrews.
Sanders no doubt showed some promise last season, but the jury is still very much out on him. Meanwhile, Tremble isn't the needle-mover the Panthers need when it comes to his pass-catching abilities.
Andrews is a proven star at the tight end position who would offer an immediate upgrade for the tight ends room and Carolina's group of pass-catchers overall.
The three-time Pro Bowler had a down season in 2024, but he still tallied 673 yards and 11 scores, showing he remains one of the better receiving tight ends in the NFL.
Andrews is entering the final year of his deal but is young enough (29) that the Panthers could consider extending him. On the flip side, Carolina won't be stuck with Andrews if he doesn't pan out.
It remains to be seen if the Ravens will ultimately decide to move on from Andrews, but if they do, the Panthers should be among the teams inquiring about his services.
