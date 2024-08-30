NFL analyst calls Panthers great Luke Kuechly 'the best football player I've ever seen'
With Trevin Wallace the Carolina Panthers hope that they've found the latest edition to their rich tradition of excellence at the linebacker position. From Dan Morgan to Thomas Davis, there have been a lot of greats to come through Charlotte at this spot. The very highest standard was set by Luke Kuechly, though.
For eight years (2012-2019) Kuechly dominated the NFL, being no worse than the second-best linebacker in the league during that entire time (Seattle Seahawks star Bobby Wagner also has a strong case). The numbers are beyond impressive, as Kuechly racked up an incredible 1,092 tackles during that time while making seven Pro Bowl teams, earning five first-team All-Pro honors and winning both Defensive Rookie and Defensive Player of the Year.
Kuechly had some spooky abilities on the field, especially an uncanny football IQ. He did everything well, but his elite coverage skills were perhaps his most unique attribute - especially for a linebacker. Here's NFL analyst James Foster sharing a two+ minute clip of Kuechly doing his thing in coverage, wringing a "best player ever" label out of him.
Concussions forced Kuechly to retire early and he's been working as an analyst since, either for the Panthers themselves or as a broadcaster. Kuechly is also starting up a new gig calling college football games for CBS Sports.
Kuechly will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025, and it would come as a big surprise if he didn't make the cut.
