5 recently cut NFL players the Panthers have to go after
The Carolina Panthers and every other NFL team made several cuts yesterday to get down to 53 men on the roster. That means there are some interesting options out there for teams that still need help at a position or two, which the Panthers do.
They desperately need linebacker help. They could also stand to add some defensive backs, both at cornerback and safety. Fortunately, there are several players who are now available who could help. Whether by waiver claim or signing outright as a vested veteran, the Panthers should look at these five players.
Jalyn Armour-Davis
The former fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens ended up being the odd man out in a legitimately stacked secondary. The Ravens just didn't have room for the cornerback, but the Panthers could absolutely use him. They kept just five corners, which isn't ideal, especially considering Jaycee Horn's health history.
Chad Muma
Linebacker Chad Muma might be the one player the Panthers have to go after. They released Krys Barnes, which means he was just not good and it does not mean that the Panthers are fine at linebacker. They need help badly, and Muma was a bit of a surprise release, so he should be at the top of Carolina's radar.
Isaiah Simmons
Isaiah Simmons is looking like a really genuine bust every day. A former top-10 pick that many, myself included, wanted instead of Derrick Brown in the 2020 NFL draft, Simmons has almost totally flamed out. However, he does play a hybrid safety/linebacker role that would be pretty useful in Carolina. It's worth taking a shot that the talent is in there somewhere.
Chuck Clark
Safety Chuck Clark was taking first-team reps with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being surprisingly cut. That could be good news for the Panthers, whose safety room is not exactly filled with talent. The depth is pretty thin, too, so a seven-year NFL veteran could be useful as a healthy body and a player to help mentor the younger guys.
Chris Paul Jr.
An injury really slowed down 2025 fifth-round pick Chris Paul Jr., a linebacker who was joining a team that admittedly had a need at linebacker. So do the Panthers, though, so it's worth a shot. He was the odd man out after a solid camp for some other players, and he's still a rookie, so there's hope for his NFL future.
