Former first-round pick could be perfect Tre'von Moehrig replacement for Panthers

The Carolina Panthers will be without Tre'von Moehrig for one game thanks to his suspension. At the end of a tough loss, Moehrig punched Jajuan Jennings below the belt, warranting a one-game ban from the NFL. It's going to hurt in several different ways.

For one thing, the Los Angeles Rams are the NFL's best team, the defense is dangerously thin already. For another thing, Moehrig's versatility and hybrid-esque nature made him a crucial weapon for Ejiro Evero.

Fortunately, a similar sort of player just fell into Carolina's lap. Isaiah Simmons is more draft bust than anything, but he's a linebacker/safety hybrid, which is something Moehrig sometimes operates as. And while he's just a practice squad player now, he could be important come Sunday.

Panthers signed veteran linebacker and former Clemson standout Isaiah Simmons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2025

A nightmare scenario is currently unfolding. Moehrig is suspended. Corey Thornton is out for the year. Jaycee Horn is likely to miss Sunday's game with a concussion. Those are huge losses, and the Panthers are quickly running out of healthy bodies.

Simmons is a healthy body, and his similarity to Moehrig helps, too. He won't play even remotely close to the level that Moehrig has, but he can at least give Evero something to work with. Even at full strength, this defense is no match for Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, and Davante Adams, but still. They need help, and Simmons could be that.

Most of the time, practice squad signings mean very little, but this is different. The Panthers are losing defensive backs left and right, and they were already down to their fifth-string linebacker on Monday.

Given all that's transpired, it would be especially shocking if Simmons didn't see the field for his hometown Panthers this weekend. Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom may not be back, but even if they are, Claudin Cherilus and Krys Barnes are banged up in the middle of the defense.

Don't expect Simmons to suddenly remember that he was a top-10 pick and considered a great prospect out of Clemson, but his arrival comes at an important time as the Panthers desperately need some help on defense.

