Adam Thielen provided Eagles rookie with his 'welcome to the NFL' moment
One thing is true about Adam Thielen as he ends his age 34 season as a Carolina Panther: Unc still got it.
Thielen returned to Carolina's lineup after missing two months with an ankle injury and looked like he had never left. The veteran wide out put in solid weekly performances as he cooked opposing defenses with technical route running, savvy awareness of zone coverages, and a mind meld with ascendant quarterback Bryce Young.
In arguably his best performance in the second half of the 2024 season, a nine catch, 102 yard outing against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thielen provided standout rookie Cooper DeJean with a dose of humble pie.
Cooper DeJean's welcome to the NFL moment came thanks to Adam Thielen
This is how DeJean responded when asked if he had a 'welcome to the NFL moment' as a rookie: "Yeah, when I faced Adam Thielen a couple of weeks ago. He gave me some good work."
I repeat: Unc still got it.
Thielen left DeJean in his wake time and time again in the week 14 barnburner in Philadelphia. The Eagles' rookie defensive back has been hailed as one of the league's preeminent rookie defenders, but his sticky coverage skills and high-end athleticism were no match for Thielen's deep bag of tricks.
The veteran wide out is under contract with the Panthers through next season. A potential out in his deal may lead to an early divorce between the veteran and the franchise, but his late season performances make it likely that Thielen will return in 2025.
The Panthers have no wiggle room when it comes to wide receiver production, any stone they can turn to improve their receiver group ahead of 2025 will be considered, but the easiest option begins with retaining Thielen. His veteran presence is much-needed in Carolina's youthful locker room, and his solid play is worth keeping around next season.
