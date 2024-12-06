Adam Thielen points out biggest difference in Bryce Young now vs. early in career
Adam Thielen has been with Bryce Young through virtually every step of his NFL career. The Carolina Panthers brought him in last year to be the primary weapon for whatever quarterback they selected first overall, but it ended up being Young. Since then, there has been a lot of individual growth for the QB, and Thielen believes there's one key difference between then and now.
Adam Thielen reveals what Bryce Young is doing differently.
Adam Thielen believes confidence has been key for the evolved Bryce Young. The wideout, who caught a touchdown last week, said, "I don't think it was about making those throws, it was about trusting and letting it rip and dealing with the results."
The wideout says that Young doesn't have to be perfect, which might have been holding him back early on. He wants to be perfect, but now he understands that he can try those throws and live with the results no matter if they're perfect or not. "When he's just going out there, being himself, being a competitor, that's when good things show up," Thielen said.
That's an anecdote from Thielen, who's had a front-row seat to the evolution. It's also showing up in the box score and on film. In Week 2, the last game before Young was benched, he completed 18 passes, which is a good total. Somehow, he only gained 84 yards on those completions because he wouldn't even try throwing it down the field. Now, he does, and he has success in doing it.
