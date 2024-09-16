Adam Thielen explains why the Panthers' offense isn't a 'Bryce Young issue'
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young had another one of those days, leaving fans extremely concerned about his future with the organization. In the first half alone, the second-year quarterback threw the ball ten times for a total of 22 yards and the only throw that traveled more than 10 yards downfield resulted in an interception.
Young finished Sunday's game against the Chargers completing 18-of-26 pass attempts for 84 yards and one pick. That gave him a QBR of 6.4 and a passer rating of 57.2. Frustration boiled on the sidelines and even on the field at times when veteran receiver Adam Thielen was seen yelling as he approached the sideline after Young didn't get the ball to him on a post.
Adam Thielen on Bryce Young's struggles
"We got to change what’s happening. Now, the other stuff, that’s totally out of my control. That’s above my pay grade. I love Bryce to death, man. He works his butt off. He’s a great player. This is not a Bryce Young issue. This is an offensive, team issue. We are all in this together. It’s why I love this game with everything I have because it is the greatest team game. It’s not about an individual. It’s not basketball where you can have on or two good players and have success. In this league, in this game, you have to have eleven guys on the same page to have individual success. There is no individual on this offense that is to blame. It’s a collective thing. I’m excited about where we can go, but we need to figure out a way to have urgency to get that done.”
Thielen wasn't the only one who supported Young in the locker room following Sunday's loss. Diontae Johnson, Robert Hunt, Chuba Hubbard, and several others also stuck up for him.
