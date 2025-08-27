Adam Thielen and family look thrilled after Panthers-Vikings trade
It's official: Adam Thielen is headed back home. The news broke this morning after days of negotiation. At one point, the reporting was that the Carolina Panthers were unwilling to settle for a package less than stellar since they liked Thielen, but the Minnesota Vikings finally convinced them.
The need arose during preseason, and the Panthers had extra wide receivers, plus Thielen is a genuine fan favorite with the Vikings. Now that it's official, he and his family seem quite pleased that they're leaving the Panthers and going back home.
Adam Thielen looks happy about Vikings reunion
In 2023, the Minnesota Vikings released Adam Thielen, and he signed with the Carolina Panthers. He was a longtime Vikings standout, a fan favorite, but also a cap casualty. Now, after two years with the Panthers, he's heading home. He could not be more pleased.
His wife, who posted last night alluding to her desire for the trade to happen, shared a video of Thielen and his daughter, who was jumping up and down for joy. "We're going home!" Thielen shouted over and over again.
The entire family is very happy about it, and Caitlin Thielen wrote that their son, Asher, might end up crying tears of joy when they pick him up from school. The family will have to move, but they'll be headed back home.
She shared another video of her and their daughter reacting in pure bliss and emotion to the news. She was in tears, and their daughter couldn't get the smile off of her face.
The reports were that Thielen was excited about the prospect of returning to the Vikings. However, he was also happy in Carolina and decided not to retire because of Bryce Young's resurgence. He was going to be just fine in Charlotte, but Minneapolis is his home.
The Panthers may or may not have taken that into consideration. They got a decent if unspectacular return for the wide receiver, but this was clearly something the veteran who had been so reliable for them for the past two seasons wanted badly.
Thielen, despite missing seven games in 2024, was the leading receiver in most categories over the last two years. The Vikings need someone like that, and Thielen is happy to be that person.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Vikings insider names key factor in Adam Thielen trade talks with Panthers
Panthers should call Patriots about 9-INT safety they’re actively shopping
NFL execs ESPN Panthers stay Jaycee Horn among worst top-100 snubs
Carolina Panthers 2025 roster cuts tracker: QB Jack Plummer first to go