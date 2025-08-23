Adam Thielen highlights prove value for Panthers, potential NFL trade partners
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen is on the trade block in the days leading up to the 53-man roster cutoff deadline.
Thielen finds himself as a starter alongside first-round picks Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan, but the Panthers could get some value from him in a trade. While Thielen is 35 years old, he still has the ability to be a top contributor for an offense this season.
Thielen was hurt for seven games from Weeks 4-10, limiting his production. However, when he came back, he looked like a top-tier receiver during the Panthers offensive renaissance.
The Panthers should keep Thielen's recent production in mind when weighing their options on how to move forward with the veteran wideout. Thielen has one year remaining on his contract, so the Panthers should consider the idea of getting some value from him in return.
That being said, Thielen is a capable veteran target for third-year quarterback Bryce Young. The Panthers have David Moore and Hunter Renfrow, but neither are as good as Thielen.
The reason the Panthers would trade Thielen is because they have a lot of rising talent in the receiver room, freeing up targets for players like Jalen Coker, Legette and McMillan.
The Panthers would also have to consider the return package for Thielen. If they can find a way to land a fifth-round pick for him, it might have to be a move the Panthers consider. However, it shouldn't make sense to trade him for a pick swap or a seventh-round pick.
Thielen should be traded, but only if the price is right.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers-Falcons trade proposal fills huge roster need for Carolina offense
Takeaways from Panthers’ frustrating preseason loss to Pittsburgh Steelers
Stock up, stock down after preseason finale: One red flag, one surprise riser
Panthers can’t feel good about their QB depth as preseason comes to end