Analyst predicts popular Panthers WR will have 'major impact' in 2025 NFL season
The Carolina Panthers might've drafted another wide receiver in the first round in 2025, but it's the one they selected in the first round last year that's primed for a big year. At least, that's how Bleacher Report insider Damian Pearson sees it.
Xavier Legette was a pretty rough rookie in 2024, not even exceeding 500 yards and struggling with drops. The arrival of Tetairoa McMillan could spell doom for his chances, but Pearson actually thinks he's set to take off.
"Heading into year two, the Carolina Panthers offense NEEDS Xavier Legette to have a breakout season. Yes, Tetairoa McMillan should be utilized as their best receiver due to his top-ten draft capital. Adam Thielen is the wily veteran and Bryce Young's safety blanket, but Legette is their x-factor," he argued.
The strength, speed, and yards-after-catch creation should open up the offense in Legette's second year. Pearson claims Young is not a good deep passer, so Legette becoming a dependable short and intermediate-depth target for Young "will do wonders."
"Legette came into his rookie season with expectations to be the team's top or best receiver—lofty expectations for a prospect who was a little rough around the edges," Pearson added. "After a disappointing rookie season, Legette should see lesser corners and better matchups.
Getting open wasn't that hard for Legette, and it should remain pretty easy in 2025. Catching the ball was, and that has to improve. Should it, the former first-rounder has the physical tools and work ethic to actually turn his career around.
"He battled injuries during the season and needed surgery for his wrist injury. Staying healthy and securing his targets at a higher rate are paramount for a successful second year," Pearson concluded. "Legette has everything in place to break out and have major impact for the Panthers in 2025."
All eyes will be on McMillan, which is good for Legette on and off the field. The pressure is gone, and there's more defensive attention elsewhere, which can only mean more opportunity for Legette.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Matt Rhule snubbed from list of worst NFL coaching hires since 2000
Ohio State heavy hitter named rookie to watch for Panthers in 2025
Analyst misses mark identifying Panthers’ biggest remaining roster need
NFL exec tells ESPN Panthers vet Robert Hunt is ‘better than you think’