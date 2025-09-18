Analyst predicts big breakthrough game for Panthers' pass rush vs. Falcons
In Week 1, the Carolina Panthers had the lowest pressure rate in the NFL by a wide margin. In Week 2, they gave both Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen a few more snaps, and the pressure rate went up. Umanmielen recorded a huge sack early in the day for the first of the season and of his career.
In Week 3, that trend should continue. We should see more of both Umanmielen and Scourton, along with Pat Jones and D.J. Wonnum, both of whom were better in Week 2 as well. A matchup with a hated rival that doesn't have a dominant offensive line might be just what the doctor ordered, one insider predicts for Week 3.
Analyst predicts four-sack outing for Panthers D
The last time the Carolina Panthers recorded four sacks in an NFL game was December 8, 2024, against the Philadelphia Eagles. The pass rush has been ailing since a long time before then, though. Four sacks, however, is what Sportsnaut's Andrew Buller-Russ is predicting this week.
"After a Week 1 dud, we saw more fight out of the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, losing by just five instead of 16 points. They still haven’t been able to turn pressure into sacks, though," he wrote. "Third-round rookie Princely Umanmielen is the only player to record a sack in Carolina. Last week, it was the Atlanta Falcons‘ rookie defensive class’s turn to show up; this time, it’s Carolina’s turn."
The Panthers desperately need to see more pressure turn into sacks. They had just one sack last week despite improved pressure. With how well the secondary, specifically Jaycee Horn, is playing, added pressure will make this passing defense so much more viable.
Last year, Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. diced up the Panthers, who only sacked him a single time. That has to change this time if the Panthers are going to have any defensive success, which is maybe the only way they can hope to win their home opener and get the first win this season. Otherwise, the freefall will continue.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers’ legend Steve Smith is totally out of line for ripping fans
Bryce Young chooses interesting word to describe WR Xavier Legette
Why coach Dave Canales might be setting Bryce Young up for failure
Panthers’ injury luck not improving heading into 2025 home opener