Panthers' panic level understandably high after losing Robert Hunt, Austin Corbett
A year ago, the Carolina Panthers’ offensive line—one of the worst in the league in 2023—earned the eighth spot on Pro Football Focus’ final rankings in 2024. Dave Canales and company were certainly hoping to build on that progress in ’25, but that thought took a big hit this weekend.
Carolina will be down its starting right guard and center for the next few weeks, and likely beyond. Hence, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports has a pair of Carolina blockers on his Week 2 injury panic meter. “Panthers head coach Dave Canales told reporters Monday that (Robert) Hunt would be heading to injured reserve after tearing his left biceps during Sunday's loss to Arizona…"
"In conjunction with Hunt…," added Sullivan, "Canales also said that (Austin) Corbett will be heading to injured reserve as well. He re-injured the MCL in his left knee, which is the same one he torn the ACL in during the 2022 season and had another MCL injury during the 2023 season.”
“David Chao,” explained Joseph Person of The Athletic, “a former NFL team doctor now with Sports Injury Central, said Hunt could return in three months if not sooner. Chao put Corbett’s recovery at six to eight weeks, but added: “If he has surgery, it gets closer to season-ending.”
“Two studs,” stated Canales (via Person). “Two guys we count on in the locker room, on the field—their leadership, their positivity, their hard work, all those things. We’re certainly going to miss those guys being out there.”
Panthers have a pair of large shoes with Robert Hunt and Austin Corbett out
In 2024, the Panthers signed the four-year pro away from the Miami Dolphins and responded with his first Pro Bowl campaign. On the other hand, Corbett missed the vast majority of 2024 and has struggled to stay healthy in recent years. Fortunately for the team, Cade Mays proved to be a solid replacement at the pivot, and he wound up starting eight of the team’s final nine games at center. Three-year pro Chandler Zavala, who started a total of nine games his first two seasons with the team, takes over for Hunt.
Sunday’s home clash with the Falcons should be quite the test for an offensive front that must deal with an Atlanta pass rush that racked up six sacks on Sunday night at Minnesota.
