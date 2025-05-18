Analyst shockingly names Panthers' most experienced pass-rusher cut candidate
After struggling to rush the passer in 2024, the Carolina Panthers ensured they would have more talent on the edge this season. While they were quiet in this department during free agency, they picked up the pace during the 2025 NFL draft.
Carolina selected defensive end Nic Scourton out of Texas A&M at No. 51 overall and then added another defensive end with their next pick, taking Princely Umanmielen from Ole Miss at No. 77. Their arrival led to the release of Jadeveon Clowney, who was tied for the team lead with 5.5 sacks last year.
According to Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, there's an outside chance that Clowney could be joined by another talented pass-rusher. Knox identified the best player on every roster that could still be released, setting on D.J. Wonnum for Carolina.
"In the wake of drafting edge-defenders Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, the Carolina Panthers have already released Jadeveon Clowney. D.J. Wonnum, who is entering the final year of his contract, could be next," Knox wrote on Bleacher Report. "Wonnum was solid last season, notching four sacks in eight games following an offseason of quad surgeries. However, the Panthers added Scourton, Umanmielen and free agent Patrick Jones II (7.0 sacks in 2024) to the edge rotation this offseason. Cutting Wonnum would save $7 million in cap space."
Wonnum signed a two-year deal worth $12.5 million last season after he recorded eight sacks in 2023 for the Minnesota Vikings. He recorded 37 tackles and four sacks for Carolina, but that was in just eight games.
If healthy, Wonnum is likely going to be the No. 1 pass rusher off the edge, making such a move seem highly unlikely — even if the rookies are ready for a large role.
