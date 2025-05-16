Panthers great Cam Newton is hyped for Cowboys' addition of George Pickens
The Dallas Cowboys made a significant addition to their wide receivers room with the trade for George Pickens, but there's definitely some concern that comes with it, also.
Pickens is a supremely talented wideout who, at his best, could be a No. 1 option for many teams in the NFL. However, Pickens is also the definition of volatile, both on and off the field.
Not only has Pickens been known to get into scraps with opposing players, but he has also reportedly shown up late for both practices and games on multiple occasions.
With his violations mounting, the Pittsburgh Steelers risked having an issue in the locker room, which is why Pittsburgh decided to cut ties with the former second-round selection.
While opinions differ about just how good or bad the move was for Dallas, Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton is 100% on board with it.
"“He adds an edge the Cowboys have been missing," Newton said on his 4th&1 with Cam Newton podcast. "Jerry’s built winning teams with players like him before.”
There is no doubt a ton of risk associated with having Pickens. On top of his bad behavior, he's also on the final year of his contract and could end up leaving for nothing in 2026.
However, the Cowboys desperately needed an upgrade at wide receiver if they wanted to compete for anything significant in 2025.
With Pickens in the fold, the Cowboys now have one of the better one-two punches in the NFL, with CeeDee Lamb being the No. 1 opposite Pickens. On top of that, the duo greatly helps the prospects of quarterback Dak Prescott.
Pickens said all the right things during his introductory presser in Dallas, but rest assured, that will change down the road if things don't go the way he wants them to.
