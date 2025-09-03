B/R analyst is underappreciating Panthers QB Bryce Young once again
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is going into his third season in the NFL.
The former No. 1 overall pick out of Alabama has experienced highs and lows throughout his career, but he is hoping for 2025 to be the year where things begin to click. However, Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton doesn't believe that will be the case.
"Few experts expect the Carolina Panthers to rise from the bottom of the standings this year," Moton wrote.
"Bryce Young played well at the end of last year, but he wasn't lighting up defenses, averaging 204 passing yards between Weeks 16 and 18. And Carolina has a young defense with several fringe starters.
"As primary starting quarterback for two seasons, Young has led the Panthers to one road win in 13 trips away from Bank of America Stadium. They will be guests in three of their first four games.
"Expect this team to stumble out of the gate."
The Panthers will have a road-heavy schedule to start the season, but all of the games are winnable. It starts with a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars before heading to the desert to face the Arizona Cardinals.
After the home opener in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons, the Panthers head north to Foxboro for a game with the New England Patriots.
It's never easy to start the season on the road, but if the Panthers can find a way to salvage two wins from that stretch, the team could have momentum in a long 2025 campaign.
