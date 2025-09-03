Travis Hunter's depth chart role is good news for the Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have the unenviable task of being the first team to face the Jacksonville Jaguars this year, which means they're the first official NFL game for Travis Hunter. Speculation ensued after his draft selection about where he'd play since he was a two-way player in college en route to the Heisman Trophy.
The standout WR/CB was expected to play both sides of the ball, but nobody could guess how much he'd play on either side. Now, the Jaguars have revealed where he sits on the depth chart, and it's really good news for the Panthers.
Travis Hunter's depth chart vs. Panthers revealed
When the Carolina Panthers play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, they will rarely ever get a break from Travis Hunter, the number two overall pick. He'll play offense and defense, but one much more than the other.
He will be a starting wide receiver alongside Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown, which makes life very difficult for Carolina's lackluster secondary. But on defense, he won't be out much since he's officially the second-team cornerback.
That means the Panthers won't have to deal with him in coverage as often, so he will probably not be shadowing Tetairoa McMillan. This does ultimately mean that the Jags feel they have a corner better suited to that role, but Hunter was tough on McMillan in college.
It could also be argued that Jacksonville is limiting his defensive snaps for his stamina and health. No one's done this in the NFL in a long time, and it's hard to imagine him being able to physically start on both sides, so the defense is having to sacrifice.
That's good news for the Panthers either way, especially with their ailing wide receiver room that lost Jalen Coker and Adam Thielen ahead of Week 1. McMillan might have an easier matchup than he otherwise would've, which is good for Carolina.
They need McMillan to be the star they envisioned in Week 1 since they traded away Thielen, and this news means he has a little better chance of doing just that.
