Andy Dalton gets humbling grade for disaster start vs. Commanders
Andy Dalton was taken out of the game for the second time since taking over as the starter for the Carolina Panthers. With the game out of hand, Dave Canales gave Bryce Young another drive, though it was a three-and-out. Dalton before that had not played well at all, and he did not get a good grade for his efforts.
Andy Dalton's painful grade after Sunday's Carolina Panthers game
Andy Dalton sat on the bench for the final offensive possession Sunday, a fitting end to one of the most disastrous starts he's had in his career. Dalton finished 11/16 for 93 yards and two interceptions. The lone touchdown was on a Chuba Hubbard run. Dalton gets a D for his performance.
The only thing keeping him from an outright F is that is second interception was a miscommunication with Diontae Johnson, who seemingly broke out of his route later than Dalton would have liked. A angry Dalton, a rare sight even with the Panthers, slammed his helmet in frustration afterward.
Things have not been good at QB for the Panthers at all this year. The life that Dalton briefly infused into the offense is gone, and they couldn't make any progress against a mediocre defense that was without one of its best players. Dalton's 3.2 QBR is a shocking sight that is a lower number than Bryce Young's worst day this year.
Dave Canales reiterated that Dalton was the Panthers' QB, but he said the same the day before benching Young. It would not be a surprise if Dalton found himself back on the bench soon, because Young looked fine in relief in the two appearances and Dalton's magic seems to have run out.
