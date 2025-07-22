Don't expect a lot of big plays from Panthers offense in 2025
The Carolina Panthers have worked at length over the last few years, and at great cost to their defense, to build a good offense around Bryce Young. Slowly but surely, they've acquired several pieces, each one designed to add something and create a dynamic offense.
Last year, it was adding Xavier Legette and surprise UDFA breakout Jalen Coker to Adam Thielen and Chuba Hubbard. They also picked Ja'Tavion Sanders at tight end. This year, it was selecting Tetairoa McMillan to go with them and adding Mitchell Evans later on. It all still might not result in an explosive offense, though.
NFL analyst ranks Panthers near bottom of explosive rankings
The Carolina Panthers had one of the least explosive offenses last year. Even when they were playing well at the end of the season, big plays weren't all that common. They relied on the ground game, and Young was able to find receivers, they just usually weren't 20+ yards downfield.
Even with all the additions, that might not change. Yardbarker's Seth Trachtman ranked them 26th out of 32 NFL teams in that category. Unfortunately, that's not going to result in a dominant offense unless things go unexpectedly.
"Carolina hired Dave Canales to get Bryce Young's career on track, and he seemed to do the job after a slow start last season," Trachtman said. "The team has still struggled to add weapons for Young due to a lack of draft capital, but they hope back-to-back first-round picks Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan will mesh well in the developing passing game. Running back Chuba Hubbard has also come into his own as the starting running back, rushing for nearly 1,200 yards last season."
On paper, this offense has the makings of something pretty solid, but that's based on the idea that Tetairoa McMillan will be a solid contributor and that both Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette take steps forward, as does Bryce Young. That's a lot of speculation, making it hard to expect big things.
