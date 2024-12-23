Brady Christensen on what’s different about the Carolina Panthers this year
The Carolina Panthers are still one of the worst teams in the NFL. A year out from winning just two games, they can win at most six (and that would be a surprising outcome). After securing the worst record in football, the 2024 Panthers will likely still have one of the six or seven worst marks in the league.
But there's a difference between last year's team and this year's according to center Brady Christensen. Not only have they doubled their win total already, but they're a much more competitive team. Here's what the center had to say on that.
Brady Christensen believes these are not the same old Panthers
Brady Christensen can see a culture being built in Carolina, and he believes it starts with head coach Dave Canales. "I think it's amazing to watch- just watch us play for each other," the lineman said. "I think that's what's separating even this year from previous years. I know our record says what it is, but I feel like we're playing for each other. And no matter what record we're at, or we're out of the playoffs, we're playing for the guys next to us."
Christensen emphatically said that was "1,000 percent" down to the culture Canales and his coaching staff are building. The Panthers are still 4-11, but they've gone 3-4 in the last seven weeks and have a point differential of just -18 in those games despite playing three playoff contenders (including the defending champion) and the red-hot Dallas Cowboys.
And every week, with last week as an exception, the current Panthers look like they're poised for something big. They play elite teams close, and they just eliminated the Arizona Cardinals. They also have the chance to play major spoiler in the NFC South. The next two opponents for Carolina, Tampa Bay and Atlanta, are tied for first in the division.
