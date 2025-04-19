Bryce Young & Andy Dalton deserve better from NFL QB situation rankings
The Carolina Panthers seemingly have a solid quarterback duo. Many consider Andy Dalton one of the stronger backups in the league, and he was competent in a short starting stint last year. Bryce Young is beginning to resemble a number one overall pick, and he looked like a future star at the end of last season.
The combination of those two things should have the Panthers sitting pretty high up when ranking QB rooms. Most QB ranking lists had Young as a top-half QB in the NFL by the end of last season. Despite that and Dalton's veteran reliability, the Panthers' QB room is being wildly underrated.
Yardbarker's Sam Robinson ranked the duo 25th in the NFL, which seems incredibly low. Andy Dalton's car accident could be a seminal moment in Charlotte sports history. Only minor injuries occurred, but the crash near the Panthers' facility prompted Carolina to move Bryce Young -- benched two games into the season -- to return to action. Nearing bust status already, the 2023 No. 1 pick showed signs of life upon returning to the lineup," he said.
Robinson went on, "Although Dalton lost his job due to an off-field injury, he did not take it personally, re-signing with Carolina on a two-year, $8 million deal. The 15th-year veteran still should provide a quality QB2 presence for the Panthers, who need to see if Young is truly their long-term option."
The larger NFL media seems to mostly universally (and incorrectly) think Young still has to prove himself despite playing like a top-10 or better QB for the nine games he played after returning from the bench.
That seems to be the crux of why so many outlets still think the Panthers have a question mark behind center. They don't, and some of the interesting QB rooms ranked ahead of the Panthers should not be there. The Atlanta Falcons are one such example. They're ranked 24th.
The New York Giants (Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston), Jacksonville Jaguars (Trevor Lawrence and Nick Mullens), Miami Dolphins (Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson), and Dallas Cowboys (Dak Prescott and Joe Milton) probably shouldn't be much higher if at all than the Panthers.
