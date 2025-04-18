Bryce Young deal as worst Panthers trade of all time beginning to ring false
What would you give up to find a franchise quarterback? That's a question the Carolina Panthers had to ask in 2023, and the answer was a lot. After spinning wheels with Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield to try and replace Cam Newton, they went all-in on moving up for Bryce Young.
That trade was instantly lambasted as a huge, franchise-sinking mistake when Young struggled in 2023 and CJ Stroud, the number two overall pick that year, had a historic season. Then, when Young was benched, it truly began to not only look like Carolina's biggest mistake ever, but the worst deal possibly in NFL history.
RotoBaller still lists it as the worst Panthers trade of all-time. "In search of their franchise quarterback, the Carolina Panthers shipped young wide receiver DJ Moore, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft," they argued. "With this selection, the Panthers drafted quarterback Bryce Young. While Young has begun to turn the corner, the Panthers gave up too much value to acquire Young."
Was it too much to give up for one quarterback? Absolutely. Would they have been better off tanking with a bad quarterback and drafting Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels? Most likely. But the Panthers do seem to have their franchise quarterback now, and that's not something every team can say.
They paid a lot for it, but it's aging much better than expected. DJ Moore and the Chicago Bears, despite ripping Carolina off in a big way and landing a generational QB prospect in Williams, are only marginally better than the Panthers now. The Panthers seem poised to make a huge leap, and Young is central to that.
It's still a costly blunder, but to Young's credit, he's ensuring it's not going to sink the franchise. Do they wish they had more assets and DJ Moore still? Probably. Are they thrilled with getting Young and that he's morphing into a star before our very eyes? Definitely.
