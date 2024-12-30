Bryce Young passing chart for Week 17 looks great considering the context
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's stat line from Sunday's loss wasn't overwhelmingly positive. A passer rating of over 100 and no turnovers is good, but it wasn't an eye-catching display. Looking at the final score, which was 48-14 in favor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, only makes it less so.
However, the game film shows that Young was solid. His passing chart also shows a decent outing for the second-year quarterback. In context, however, the passing chart, his game film, and the box score all look significantly better.
Bryce Young's passing chart from Week 17 loss was good
The passing chart that shows Bryce Young's 15/28 day is encouraging. It's even more encouraging when you consider that the majority of those throws came under duress. Young was pressured on 68.6% of his dropbacks (24 total times). That's the highest pressure rate any QB has faced this year.
The 68.6% metric doesn't even include plays where the protection held up in spite of blitzing. Todd Bowles was aggressive all day, and Young and the Panthers managed it pretty well. However, once the Bucs got a lead, they could afford to be even more aggressive.
With no Chuba Hubbard, the defense could sit on the pass. Mike Boone and Raheem Blackshear aren't scaring anyone. So with the deck stacked against him, Young had that passing chart. It was nice work from the QB.
Young did do very well in the deep passing game. He was 3/6 and both of his touchdowns traveled more than 20 yards in the air. That's something he struggled with last year and early this year. All in all, the performance was pretty strong considering the circumstances.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL power rankings: Panthers slip after beatdown from Buccaneers
Dave Canales calls out one key issue from 48-14 loss to Tampa
Bryce Young, Adam Thielen and a duck stood out in Week 17
Should Panthers consider coaching changes after 34-point loss?