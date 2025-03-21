All Panthers

Bryce Young's dad offers hilarious response about Panthers' draft pick

Bryce Young's father offered a rather hilarious response when asked which wide receiver he wants the Carolina Panthers to select in the NFL Draft.

Matthew Schmidt

Apr 28, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Craig Young, father of Bryce Young (not pictured), greets fans at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Last year, Craig Young, the father of Bryce Young, seemed to predict the Carolina Panthers' first-round draft pick pretty accurately.

Craig felt that the Panthers should take Xavier Legette, and sure enough, Carolina did select the South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver on Day 1.

So, will Craig be offering a prediction this time around? It doesn't look like it. When asked about his thoughts on the Panthers potentially selecting another receiver in the first round next month, Craig pled the fifth.

Probably a smart idea, as Craig might not want to get himself (or his son) into any trouble.

Carolina owns the eighth overall pick in the draft, and there doesn't seem to be any one consensus on what the Panthers will do.

Some feel they will take another wide out. Others think they they may decide to go with an edge rusher. Then there is a faction that is projecting Carolina to select a cornerback.

There are plenty of avenues the Panthers can explore, but it's hard to ignore the fact that they really do need to add another weapon for Young.

Right now, Carolina has Adam Thielen, Legette and Jalen Coker in its receiving corps, and while Coker had an impressive rookie campaign and Legette has potential, it would strongly behoove the Panthers to bring in another pass-catcher, especially if Legette doesn't develop.

Carolina went 5-12 this past season, but it played very well during the second half and could possibly make a run in the NFC South next year. But in order for the Panthers to do that, Young will need more targets at his disposal.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.
Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) on the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and some college. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.Net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

