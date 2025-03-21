Bryce Young's dad offers hilarious response about Panthers' draft pick
Last year, Craig Young, the father of Bryce Young, seemed to predict the Carolina Panthers' first-round draft pick pretty accurately.
Craig felt that the Panthers should take Xavier Legette, and sure enough, Carolina did select the South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver on Day 1.
So, will Craig be offering a prediction this time around? It doesn't look like it. When asked about his thoughts on the Panthers potentially selecting another receiver in the first round next month, Craig pled the fifth.
Probably a smart idea, as Craig might not want to get himself (or his son) into any trouble.
Carolina owns the eighth overall pick in the draft, and there doesn't seem to be any one consensus on what the Panthers will do.
Some feel they will take another wide out. Others think they they may decide to go with an edge rusher. Then there is a faction that is projecting Carolina to select a cornerback.
There are plenty of avenues the Panthers can explore, but it's hard to ignore the fact that they really do need to add another weapon for Young.
Right now, Carolina has Adam Thielen, Legette and Jalen Coker in its receiving corps, and while Coker had an impressive rookie campaign and Legette has potential, it would strongly behoove the Panthers to bring in another pass-catcher, especially if Legette doesn't develop.
Carolina went 5-12 this past season, but it played very well during the second half and could possibly make a run in the NFC South next year. But in order for the Panthers to do that, Young will need more targets at his disposal.
